Thursday Sep 09 2021
Prince Charles fuming over Harry, Meghan Markle’s attempts to ‘mix family with work’

Thursday Sep 09, 2021

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s alleged attempts to constantly ‘mix family with the business’ have Prince Charles in a burning rage.

This claim has been made by royal expert Neil Sean and during his interview with the Daily Star, he was quoted saying, “Whichever way Prince Charles turns is always going to be a problem.”

"Obviously, he has to streamline the monarchy for the 21st century, and more importantly, he had no reason to wish to fall out with his youngest son. Whichever way, Prince Charles seemingly can't seem to win.”

