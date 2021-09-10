Kareena Kapoor addresses criticism over naming sons Taimur, Jehangir Ali Khan

Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor addressed the criticism and online trolling she and her husband Saif Ali Khan received over naming their sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir.

Talking to Indian media recently, the Laal Singh Chaddha actor said she felt ‘terrible’ that her family and kids were subjected to trolling.

Kareena, who recently returned to India from Maldives where they celebrated 51st birthday of Saif Ali Khan said “Honestly, these are names that we just liked; it’s nothing else. They are beautiful names and they’re beautiful boys.”

“It’s unfathomable why somebody would troll children. I feel terrible about it, but I have to just focus and get through it. I can’t be looking at my life through the trolls.”

Meanwhile, Kareena’s sister-in-law Saba Ali Khan also came out in defence of her.

Sharing a sweet photo of Kareena and Jeh from their Maldives trip, Saba said “Momma n Jaan Jeh.”

“When a MOTHER carries her child within her and gives him or her LIFE.. ONLY she and the father ....are ALLOWED to decide.. who how and what the child will grow as....And The NAME.”

“No one ...NO ONE.. else , including other family members, who may gladly suggest, have a say. On anything! It's her soul that has nurtured that baby. PARENTS are the only one with RIGHTS. Think it's a reminder for EVERYONE to respect that .Today ... tomorrow. Forever!!!!,” she continued.



