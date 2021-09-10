 
Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Friday Sep 10 2021
By
Web Desk

Kareena Kapoor addresses criticism over naming sons Taimur, Jehangir Ali Khan

By
Web Desk

Friday Sep 10, 2021

Kareena Kapoor addresses criticism over naming sons Taimur, Jehangir Ali Khan
Kareena Kapoor addresses criticism over naming sons Taimur, Jehangir Ali Khan

Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor addressed the criticism and online trolling she and her husband Saif Ali Khan received over naming their sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir.

Talking to Indian media recently, the Laal Singh Chaddha actor said she felt ‘terrible’ that her family and kids were subjected to trolling.

Kareena, who recently returned to India from Maldives where they celebrated 51st birthday of Saif Ali Khan said “Honestly, these are names that we just liked; it’s nothing else. They are beautiful names and they’re beautiful boys.”

“It’s unfathomable why somebody would troll children. I feel terrible about it, but I have to just focus and get through it. I can’t be looking at my life through the trolls.”

Meanwhile, Kareena’s sister-in-law Saba Ali Khan also came out in defence of her.

Sharing a sweet photo of Kareena and Jeh from their Maldives trip, Saba said “Momma n Jaan Jeh.”

“When a MOTHER carries her child within her and gives him or her LIFE.. ONLY she and the father ....are ALLOWED to decide.. who how and what the child will grow as....And The NAME.”

“No one ...NO ONE.. else , including other family members, who may gladly suggest, have a say. On anything! It's her soul that has nurtured that baby. PARENTS are the only one with RIGHTS. Think it's a reminder for EVERYONE to respect that .Today ... tomorrow. Forever!!!!,” she continued.


More From Showbiz:

Next 24 hours are critical for Umer Sharif: Zareen Umer

Next 24 hours are critical for Umer Sharif: Zareen Umer
Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi with Taimur: See Photos

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi with Taimur: See Photos
Akshay Kumar flies back to UK to complete ‘Cinderella’ shooting after mother’s death

Akshay Kumar flies back to UK to complete ‘Cinderella’ shooting after mother’s death
Mahira Khan stuns in sequin gown, has fans asking for more: See Photo

Mahira Khan stuns in sequin gown, has fans asking for more: See Photo
Watch: Comedian Umer Sharif requests PM Imran Khan to facilitate his cancer treatment

Watch: Comedian Umer Sharif requests PM Imran Khan to facilitate his cancer treatment
Minal, Aiman Khan honor late father with special concert before wedding

Minal, Aiman Khan honor late father with special concert before wedding
Ankita Lokhande to tie the knot to beau Vicky Jain soon

Ankita Lokhande to tie the knot to beau Vicky Jain soon
Mahira Khan channels her inner pilot in breathtaking snap: See Photo

Mahira Khan channels her inner pilot in breathtaking snap: See Photo
Watch: Aiman Khan, Muneeb Butt's daughter Amal wins hearts with adorable dance

Watch: Aiman Khan, Muneeb Butt's daughter Amal wins hearts with adorable dance
ANTIM: Salman Khan exudes aggressive dance performance in first song 'Vighnaharta'

ANTIM: Salman Khan exudes aggressive dance performance in first song 'Vighnaharta'
5 years of Hania Aamir: 'Star' trends on Twitter for her blockbuster performances

5 years of Hania Aamir: 'Star' trends on Twitter for her blockbuster performances
Yasir Hussain asks Iqra Aziz for a romantic getaway, she responds with a song

Yasir Hussain asks Iqra Aziz for a romantic getaway, she responds with a song

Latest

view all