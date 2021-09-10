Mahira Khan stuns in sequin gown, has fans asking for more: See Photo

Mahira Khan has left fans smitten with her latest social media update.

The Verna actor turned to her Instagram on Friday and swept fans off their feet in a head-to-toe sequin gown. The diva paired her looked with bronze makeup and flowering tresses.

"Trippin’" she captioned alongside her photo.

"I love how you keep all the best pictures for yourself," quipped makeup artist and friend Omayr Waqar on her photo while a stunned Sheheryar Munawar simply commented "wow!"

"On [email protected]! Burn on," added actor Ali Kazmi.

