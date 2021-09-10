Madhuri Dixit’s dance video goes viral

Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit has yet again won the hearts of her millions of fans after the latest dance video with Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam from the sets of Dance Deewane 3 went viral on social media.



Madhuri turned to Instagram and shared the dance video from the sets.

She posted the video with caption in Hindi which reads: ‘I removed the Carnatic embroidery with silk lines and red threads and put my hand on my sari!”

In the video clip, the Tezaab actor, Jacqueline and Yami can be seen dancing their hearts out on a Marathi song Reshmachya Reghani.



The video has gone viral on social media platforms.

Jacqueline and Yami Gautam appeared on Dance Deewane 3 to promote their new film Bhoot Police, also starring Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor.