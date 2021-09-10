 
Friday Sep 10 2021
Eleen Bukhari

Watch: Celebrities spotted at Minal Khan, Ahsan Mohsin Ikram's wedding

EBEleen Bukhari

Friday Sep 10, 2021

Watch: Inside Minal Khan, Ahsan Mohsin Ikrams star-studded wedding
Watch: Inside Minal Khan, Ahsan Mohsin Ikram's star-studded wedding

Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram are finally married!

The families of the bride and groom gathered for the Nikkah ceremony on Friday and accompanying them are your favorite celebrities too.

From best buds Saboor Aly and Kinza Hashmi to Ali Ansari and Amna Ilyas, all of Minal Khan's co-stars have joined to bless her union.

Minal's friend, actor Kinza Hashmi slipped into a red outfit with gold embellishments.  Some other celebrities including Areeba Habib. Shagufta Ijaz, Fahad Sheikh, and Uroosa Siddiqui were also seen all-smiles posing for the camera.

Saboor Aly donned an orange sleeveless shalwar kameez for the day whereas fiance Ali Ansari donned an all-white kurta.

Actor Iqra Aziz and host Nida Yasir were also spotted at the wedding. Iqra wore a long white dress whereas Nida wore a pink embellished outfit.



