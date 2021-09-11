Zahir Jaffer's father told him 'not to panic, men reaching to dispose of Noor Mukadam's body': challan

Zahir Jaffer, the prime suspect in the murder of Noor Mukadam, while being brought to court, on July 26, 2021. Photo: File

Geo News obtains details of police challan submitted to court in Noor Mukadam murder case.

Challan says her murder could have been avoided if prime suspect Zahir Jaffer's father Zakir Jaffer had reported the crime to police in time.

Zahir Jaffer confessed to murdering Noor, DNA report confirmed rape, police investigation report says.

ISLAMABAD: Noor Mukadam's murder could have been avoided had Zakir Jaffer, the father of prime suspect Zahir Jaffer, informed the police instead of helping his son, according to a challan submitted by the police to the trial court.

Geo News has obtained details of the challan (investigation report) submitted in the murder case of the daughter of a former diplomat.

The interim challan was submitted to Additional District and Sessions Judge Atta Rabbani on September 9. Earlier, the challan was filed in the court of District and Sessions Judge Kamran Basharat Mufti. However, the court tried the case on September 9 and later transferred it.

The challan submitted to the court by the police stated that prime suspect Zahir Jaffer had confessed to killing Noor and a DNA report confirmed she was raped. Zahir also gave a statement about beheaded Noor, the challan stated.

Police challan submitted to the trial court in Noor Mukadam's case under section 173 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).

According to the police investigation report, Zahir said that when Noor refused to marry him, he forcibly locked her up in a room. He told his guard to not let anyone in and not let her out. He hid her mobile phone in another room, which was retrieved by the police from a closet in his house on his identification.



'Zahir Jaffer's father helped him'

Zahir informed his father about Noor's murder and the father told him there was no need to panic and that his "men were coming to dispose of the body", the challan said.

The interim challan says if Zakir had informed the police in time, Noor Mukadam's murder could have been avoided. The father helped his son, it said.



'Therapy Works employees tried to destroy evidence'



According to the statement of the suspect, a quarrel with Amjad Mahmood, one of the employees of Therapy Works who was present at the crime scene, took place over a misunderstanding.

The employees of Therapy Works tried to hide the act of the suspect and destroy evidence, the challan said, adding that injured employee Amjad lied to the hospital administration and said he got injured in a road accident on his medical slip.

The interim challan states that the photographs and fingerprints stored in the DVR also belong to the prime suspect.

According to a DNA report from August 12, the suspect raped Noor. The interim challan also states that Zahir had booked a flight to the United States on July 19 but did not travel.

When she jumped from the washroom window to escape, the watchman did not facilitate her. The gardener, Jan Mohammad, also did not allow Noor to open the gate. If he had allowed Noor to open the gate, she could have escaped her death.



'No poison or drugs found in victim's body'

Reports said that no poison or drugs were found in the victim's body.

Meanwhile, the results of the forensic analysis of the victim's mobile phone and laptop are yet to come.

The challan also states that there is evidence against 12 suspects in the case.



Noor Mukadam murder

Jaffer is the prime suspect in Noor Mukadam's murder case. The grisly murder, in which Mukadam was beheaded, took place on July 20 in Islamabad's F-7 area.

Noor is the daughter of Shaukat Mukadam, who served as Pakistan's ambassador to South Korea and Kazakhstan.

The Islamabad police arrested suspect Zahir Zakir Jaffer on the night of July 20 from his house where, according to Noor's parents, he killed her with a sharp instrument and severed her head.

The gruesome incident sparked a nationwide campaign seeking justice for her, with #JusticeforNoor becoming a top trend on Twitter.

