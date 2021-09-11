 
Saturday Sep 11 2021
Nation observes 73rd death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam

Saturday Sep 11, 2021

Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. Photo: file
  • The 73rd death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah is being observed today across the country.
  • Various programmes have also been chalked out by educational institutions and political, social and cultural organizations. 
  • Governor Imran Ismail and Chief Minister Murad Ali visit Quaid's mausoleum to pay him respect. 

The 73rd death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the Father of the Nation, is being observed today (Saturday) across the country with solemnity and reverence.

Father of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah passed away on 11th September 1948 shortly after achieving freedom for the nation.

To mark the day, a special ceremony of Quran Khawani and Fateha will be held at the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam in Karachi today.

Various programmes have also been chalked out by educational institutions and political, social and cultural organizations to shed light on the personality and leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Top political leadership and people from different walks of life will visit the mausoleum to offer Fateha and to lay the floral wreath on his grave.

Born on Dec 25, 1876, Muhammad Ali Jinnah served as leader of the All India Muslim League from 1913 until the inception of Pakistan on 14 August 1947.

He served as the country’s first governor general until his demise.

