Minal Khan updates her Instagram profile a day after wedding

Pakistan TV star Minal Khan, who tied the knot to Ahsan Mohsin Ikram on Friday, has updated her Instagram profile a day after her wedding.



The Parchayee actress has changed her name to Minal Ahsan from Minal Khan on Instagram.

Minal, who is an avid social media user with 7.7 million followers, also turned to Instagram and shared a loved-up photo from her wedding ceremony that took place on September 10, 2021.

Sharing the stunning picture with the husband, Minal Ahsan wrote, “Now you’re officially mine forever! Mr & Mrs Ahsan Ikram.”

Fans and fellow showbiz stars showered love on Minal and Ahsan after she posted the sweet photo.



They also congratulated the newlyweds and wished them a happy married life.

Ahsan Mohsin Ikram also took to the Facebook-owned app and delighted his fans with adorable photos from their wedding.



