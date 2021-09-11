Kim Kardashian ‘torn up’ over looming split from Kanye West

Beauty mogul Kim Kardashian is reportedly ‘torn’ about her pending split from Kanye West after nearly seven years of marriage.

This claim has been made by a source close to OK! Magazine and according to their findings, the couple is having a few second thoughts about ending their marriage, on both sides.

This news comes shortly after an E! News source admitted, “They are always going to be a family and family unit. She feels like it’s in the kids’ best interest to all have the same last name.”

Many believe even the Donda album appearance was just Kanye’s way towards a possible reconciliation since he “was dead set on Kim playing a big role in his album release, and it didn’t take much persuading to get her on board. It’s not just because he sees her as his muse. It’s obvious he’s trying to get Kim to [reconcile].”