Emma Stone reveals her obsession for 'Real Housewives' drama

Emma Stone is a devoted Real Housewives of Salt Lake City fan — so much so that she once waited outside a courthouse to witness one of the show’s biggest real-life moments.

In a new profile for W Magazine, the Oscar-winning actress admitted that RHOSLC is her favorite reality TV show. Her fandom reached another level in 2023, when former cast member Jen Shah was sentenced in New York.

“I am really invested. When Jen Shah was getting sentenced in New York, my brother and I waited outside for two hours in the freezing cold just for a chance to see her. But I live in New York. We walked over there,” Stone said. “Her getting arrested on camera was wild.”

Stone was referring to the infamous moment from season two when Shah fled a cast trip as Homeland Security arrived to arrest her.

Shah was later sentenced to 6.5 years in prison, though her sentence was reduced. She was released from prison on December 10 and transferred to a community confinement program, with a projected release date of August 30, 2026.

The actress also shared her love for the show’s fashion and drama, praising cast member Bronwyn Newport. “You’ve never seen anyone dress like this in real life. It’s phenomenal,” she said, adding, “Everything is sort of a costume. I love it.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Stone reflected on the influence of her late friend Diane Keaton, calling her “my North Star, ultimate hero” and adding, “the most valuable thing you can be is yourself, authentically. She was the best ever.”