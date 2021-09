Mani dishes out secret to his successful marriage with Hira

Comedian and host Mani aka. Salman Saqib Sheikh is teasing wife Hira in his latest social media update.

Turning to his Instagram on Sunday, Mani shared a photo of himself and Hira staring at the selfie camera.

"My wife and I alwAys [sic] compromise. I admit I am wrong. And she agrees with me," he quipped alongside the caption.

Hira, who couldn't contain her laughter at Mani's post, was quick to comment.

"Hahahha babe," wrote Hira with a heart-eyed emoticon.

Take a look: