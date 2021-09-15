Mercury expected to hit 41˚C in Karachi today

Temperature expected to hit 41˚C in Karachi. Photo: File

KARACHI: Karachiites may face "very hot” weather today as the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has warned that mercury is expected to hit the 41˚C mark in the metropolis.

The maximum temperature in the city will remain between 39˚C to 41˚C on Wednesday, forecast the Met office. The weather will remain hot and dry over the next 24 hours.

“Hot and dry weather is expected in most plain areas of the country. However, rain-wind/thundershower is expected at isolated places in lower Sindh, Pothohar region, Gilgit Baltistan, Kashmir and its adjoining areas,” said the Met department.



'Sea breeze likely to be restored from tomorrow'

PMD Karachi Director Sardar Sarfaraz said that two monsoon systems are currently present in the region. However, rains are not expected in Karachi under the two systems, he added.

Karachi’s weather will remain hot till Thursday, he said, adding that sea breeze is likely to be restored from September 16.

The PMD Karachi director said that another low monsoon pressure system is expected to be developed in the Bay of Bengal on September 17.

PMD issues heatwave alert for Karachi

Earlier, the Met office had issued a heatwave alert for Karachi and warned that the city’s weather is expected to remain hot and humid till September 14.

“Karachi will experience hot and humid weather, with the minimum temperature expected to be 26°C, while the maximum temperature can go up to 39 degrees Celsius," the Met office had forecast Sunday.