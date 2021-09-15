 
Wednesday Sep 15 2021
By
Web Desk

OGRA recommends increase in petrol price

Wednesday Sep 15, 2021

  • OGRA sends summary recommending increase in price of petroleum products to Petroleum Division. 
  • OGRA wants price of petrol to be increased by Rs1 per litre. 
  • Authority recommends increase of Rs10.50 per litre in the price of high-speed diesel. 

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has recommended a Rs1  per litre increase in the price of petrol.

The authority forwarded a summary to the Petroleum Division in which it suggested increasing the price of petrol by Rs1 per litre from September 16. 

It also recommended an increase of Rs10.50 per litre in the price of high-speed diesel and hiking the price of kerosene oil by Rs5 per litre.

The final decision in this regard will be taken by the Ministry of Finance after it consults the prime minister.

