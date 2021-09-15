Britney Spears, fiancé Sam Asghari 'in no rush' to get married

Even after Britney Spears got ringed by her fiancé Sam Asghari it seems that she is going to take her time before she decides to walk down the aisle.

Sources told TMZ, the singer and her man are in no rush to say ‘I do’ just yet.

The sources added that the couple plans on basking in their recent engagement and will take their sweet time before officially becoming husband and wife.

In fact, the topic of marriage is so absent from the couple’s vocabulary that their friends do not even mention it in conversation.

Meanwhile the Toxic singer is 'ecstatic' following the proposal, as revealed by an insider.

"Britney is ecstatic," said the source, who giddily showed off her brand-new diamond ring on Instagram.

In a statement issued by Asghari's manager Brandon Cohen, the couple is "deeply touched by the support, dedication and love expressed to them."

Cohen added that Spears' new bling was designed by New York City jeweler Roman Malayev.