Thursday Sep 16 2021
By
Web Desk

Thursday Sep 16, 2021

BTS announces live-streamed concert plans after world tour cancellation

BTS recently announced plans for their brand new and upcoming live-streamed concert plans after having to cancel their world tour due to covid-19.

The news was announced on WeVerse and their statement read, “However, due to changing circumstances beyond our control, it has become difficult to resume performances at the same scale and timeline as previously planned.”

It also went on to read, “Therefore we must announce the cancellation of the BTS MAP OF THE SOUL TOUR.”

“Our sincere apology to all fans who have waited for the BTS MAP OF THE SOUL TOUR to resume. We are working on preparing a viable schedule and performance format that can meet your expectations, and we will provide updated notices as soon as possible.”

