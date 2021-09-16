 
Thursday Sep 16 2021
Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick's friendship has hit a rough patch: source

Thursday Sep 16, 2021

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's friendship has turned bitter, amid her romance with Travis Barker.

Disick, who was in trouble over shading the reality TV star, is not on talking terms with the mother of his kids.

According to an insider, friendship between the former couple is non-existent.

“Outside of coparenting, Scott and Kourtney’s relationship is nonexistent,” the source said of the Poosh founder and the Flip It Like Disick alum.

“He’s really just focused on being there for his kids and spending time with them, as well as focused on his brand and any opportunities that come his way," the source added.

Another insider earlier revealed things got worse when Kourtney started dating Travis Barker.

“What’s really got him riled up is the effect Travis [Barker] and Kourtney’s relationship is having on his relationship with Kourtney,” they said.

Disick recently broke up with Amelia Hamlin Gray.

“Amelia was the one who ended things,” a source told Us Weekly, noting that the split wasn’t related to the Talentless founder’s recent drama with Kardashian’s ex Younes Bendjima. “This breakup was coming regardless.”

