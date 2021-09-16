 
Thursday Sep 16 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘constant outbursts’ tiring ears in America: report

Thursday Sep 16, 2021

Experts have issued a warning to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, regarding their consistent outbursts, as well as their impact on Americans.

Royal author and biographer Phil Dampier made the claim and during his interview with The Sun the expert admitted, “The general public in the UK is fed up with Harry and Meghan’s witterings, and I get the impression people of all ages in the US are also tired of their constant woke outbursts.”

He also added, “As Harry turns 37 it’s incredible to look back five years and see how much he has changed and his life has changed.”

“Five years ago he was one of, if not the most popular member of the Royal Family, regarded as a war hero, one of the lads, a good laugh and the world’s most eligible bachelor. Now he is married, a father, a, woke warrior and, sadly, very unpopular.”

