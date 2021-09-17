 
Friday Sep 17 2021
Web Desk

Katrina Kaif, Bill Gates doppelgangers spotted at Minal Khan's wedding

Web Desk

Friday Sep 17, 2021

Katrina Kaif, Bill Gates doppelgangers spotted at Minal Khan's wedding

One week into Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram's wedding, the internet has spotted international celebrity look-alikes in the wedding photos of the couple.

Fans are in splits after online entertainment portal Galaxy Lollywood shared a meme comparing actor Areeba Habib to Katrina Kaif and another man to Bill Gates in the snaps.

Newly wedded bride Minal Khan also endorsed the photos, sharing them on her Instagram Story on Thursday.

Minal and Ahsan tied the knot on September 10. The duo was joined by friends and family on the auspicious occasion.

