sports
Friday Sep 17 2021
By
Web Desk

Pak vs NZ: Shahid Afridi lashes out at New Zealand cricket for abandoning Pakistan tour

By
Web Desk

Friday Sep 17, 2021

On a hoax threat you have called-off the tour despite all assurances, says Afridi. Photo AFP
  • Afridi lashes out at the New Zealand Cricket for cancelling the Pakistan tour despite assurances by Pakistan.
  • The cricketer takes to Twitter to condemn the NZ decision, calls the security threat claimed to have been received by the team a ‘hoax’ threat.
  • Afridi asks the cricket opponent to ponder over the impact their decision could possibly have on Pakistani cricket.

Former Pakistan cricket team captain Shahid Afridi has lashed out at New Zealand Cricket for cancelling the Pakistan cricket tour despite security assurances from Pakistan’s side.

The cricketer took to Twitter to condemn NZ's decision and called the security threat — claimed to have been received by the team — a "hoax" threat, basing on which the Black Caps have abandoned the tour.

“On a HOAX threat, you have called-off the tour despite all assurances!! @BLACKCAPS do you understand the IMPACT of your decision?” wrote Afridi.

Afridi asked the cricket opponent if they understand the impact their decision could possibly have on Pakistani cricket. 

New Zealand team cancels Pakistan tour

The New Zealand cricket team cancelled its tour of Pakistan after informing the PCB of a "security alert", earlier on the day.

A press release by the PCB confirmed the statement.

"Earlier today, New Zealand Cricket informed us they had been alerted to some security alert and have unilaterally decided to postpone the series," reads the press release.

"Pakistan Cricket Board and Pakistan Government made foolproof security arrangements for all visiting teams. We have assured the New Zealand Cricket of the same. The Pakistan prime minister spoke personally to the prime minister of New Zealand and informed her that we have one of the best intelligence systems in the world and that no security threat of any kind exists for the visiting team," it added.

The PCB said that the security officials with the New Zealand team have been satisfied with security arrangements made by the Pakistan government throughout their stay here.

