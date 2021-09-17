 
Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Friday Sep 17 2021
By
Reuters
,
Web Desk

New Zealand premier says safety paramount as team calls off Pakistan tour

By
Reuters
,
Web Desk

Friday Sep 17, 2021

New Zealand PM Jacinda Arden calls players security paramount. Photo AFP
New Zealand PM Jacinda Arden calls players' security 'paramount'. Photo AFP

  • Arden says she "totally supports" the decision to pull out of the Pakistan tour.
  • Says she thanks PM Imran Khan for taking care of the New Zealand Cricket team.
  • Says she understands how disappointing it will be for everyone that the game hasn’t gone ahead.

WELLINGTON: New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Friday that the safety of the players is paramount as she supported New Zealand Cricket's decision to pull out of its Pakistan tour.

"When I spoke with the Prime Minister of Pakistan, I conveyed our thanks for taking care of the New Zealand Cricket team," Ardern said in a statement sent to Reuters.

"I know how disappointing it will be for everyone that the game hasn’t gone ahead, but we totally support the decision that’s been made. Player safety has to be paramount.”

Related items

The New Zealand cricket team has cancelled its tour of Pakistan after informing the Pakistan Cricket Board of a "security alert", a statement confirmed on Friday.

"Earlier today, New Zealand Cricket informed us they had been alerted to some security alert and have unilaterally decided to postpone the series," reads the press release.

More From Sports:

Football legend Pele re-enters ICU at hospital

Football legend Pele re-enters ICU at hospital
Pakistan register win against much stronger South Korea in volleyball championship

Pakistan register win against much stronger South Korea in volleyball championship
Asad Umar lashes out at Maryam Nawaz after Pak vs NZ debacle

Asad Umar lashes out at Maryam Nawaz after Pak vs NZ debacle
Pakistani cueist Babar Masih defeats Indian peer at IBSF 6 Reds World Cup

Pakistani cueist Babar Masih defeats Indian peer at IBSF 6 Reds World Cup
Pak vs NZ: Ali Zaidi shares throwback video of Pakistan cricket team in message to Jacinda Ardern

Pak vs NZ: Ali Zaidi shares throwback video of Pakistan cricket team in message to Jacinda Ardern
Mohammad Amir says this act will 'bite' New Zealand in future after Kiwis abandon Pakistan tour

Mohammad Amir says this act will 'bite' New Zealand in future after Kiwis abandon Pakistan tour
Murad Raas says Ramiz Raja 'bowed down to int'l pressue' after Pak vz NZ series cancellation

Murad Raas says Ramiz Raja 'bowed down to int'l pressue' after Pak vz NZ series cancellation
Pak vs NZ: Foreign cricketers vouch for Pakistan's security as New Zealand bow out over 'alert'

Pak vs NZ: Foreign cricketers vouch for Pakistan's security as New Zealand bow out over 'alert'
'NZ will hear us at ICC,' PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja says after series cancellation

'NZ will hear us at ICC,' PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja says after series cancellation
Pak vs NZ: England to take decision on Pakistan tour within 24-48 hours

Pak vs NZ: England to take decision on Pakistan tour within 24-48 hours
Pak vs NZ: Shahid Afridi lashes out at New Zealand cricket for abandoning Pakistan tour

Pak vs NZ: Shahid Afridi lashes out at New Zealand cricket for abandoning Pakistan tour
Pak vs NZ: Pakistani cricketers react to series cancellation

Pak vs NZ: Pakistani cricketers react to series cancellation

Latest

view all