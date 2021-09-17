'Amnesty to terrorist groups insult to victims,' Bilawal tells PM Imran Khan

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari. — File photo

The PPP leader says the Centre's leniency will encourage

terrorist groups present in Pakistan.

Bilawal says offering amnesty to terrorist groups within Pakistan is an "insult to the thousands of victims of terrorism."

Prime Minister Imran Khan’s policy to "appease the religious fascists" in Pakistan and the region.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has taken exception to the federal government's "unilateral decision" to offer "amnesty" to terrorist groups, terming it an "insult to the victims of terrorism".

The PPP chairman, in a Twitter post, said Friday that the decision would encourage terrorist groups present in Pakistan.

“The unilateral decision to offer amnesty to terrorist groups within Pakistan is an insult to the thousands of victims of terrorism,” wrote Bilawal.

For Bilawal, Prime Minister Imran Khan’s policy to "appease the religious fascists" in Pakistan and on its Eastern and Western borders will make the country pay the price in the near future.

“Imran’s policy of appeasement to religious fascism within Pakistan as well as on our eastern & western borders will haunt us in [times] to come,” the leader added.

Pakistan to respond 'positively', if TTP does

On Thursday, speaking of the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had said that the interim Afghan government had declared an end to the war, and thus, the TTP should review its policies.

"Our issue with TTP is that they targeted innocent, unarmed citizens," the foreign minister told Geo News.

The TTP should think about its future, keeping in mind its past actions, Qureshi said, adding: "If the TTP responds in a positive manner, so will Pakistan."

"But if they respond negatively, we will deal with them as we have before."

The foreign minister said Pakistan had time and again informed the ousted Afghan president Ashraf Ghani about TTP's presence in Afghanistan and its involvement in terrorist activities, but his regime did not take action against them.

However, the incumbent government has provided assurances that Afghan soil would not be used against any country, including Pakistan, the foreign minister noted.