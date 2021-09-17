Murad Raas says Ramiz Raja 'bowed down to int'l pressue' after Pak vz NZ series cancellation

Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas (left) and Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Ramiz Raja. — Twitter/PCB/File

Addressing PCB chairman, the minister says "Mistakenly thought you were above that".

Earlier, Ramiz Raja said: “Walking out of the tour by taking a unilateral approach on a security threat is very frustrating.”

The New Zealand cricket team cancelled its tour of Pakistan after informing the PCB of a "security alert".

Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas Friday said “this is called bowing down to international pressure” after the New Zealand cricket team backed out of its Pakistan tour over "security concerns" hours before the first match was scheduled to start at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Retweeting Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Ramiz Raja’s tweet, the education minister wrote: “This is called bowing down to international pressure from [the] enemies of Pakistan.”

“Mistakenly thought you were above that,” he said, adding “Is it clear to everyone now who I am talking to???”



Earlier, the PCB chairman, taking to his official Twitter handle, had said: “Crazy day it has been! Feel so sorry for the fans and our players.”

Raja wrote: “Walking out of the tour by taking a unilateral approach on a security threat is very frustrating. Especially when it is not shared!! Which world is NZ living in?? NZ will hear us at ICC.”

Kiwis cancel Pakistan tour

The New Zealand cricket team cancelled its tour of Pakistan after informing the PCB of a "security alert", earlier in the day, a press release by the PCB confirmed the statement.

"Earlier today, New Zealand Cricket informed us they had been alerted to some security alert and have unilaterally decided to postpone the series," reads the press release.

"Pakistan Cricket Board and Pakistan Government made foolproof security arrangements for all visiting teams. We have assured the New Zealand Cricket of the same. The Pakistan prime minister spoke personally to the prime minister of New Zealand and informed her that we have one of the best intelligence systems in the world and that no security threat of any kind exists for the visiting team," it added.

The PCB said that the security officials with the New Zealand team have been satisfied with security arrangements made by the Pakistan government throughout their stay here.