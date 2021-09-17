Pakistani cueist Babar Masih defeats Indian peer at IBSF 6 Reds World Cup

Pakistani snooker player Babar Masih trying to pocket a ball at his first match of IBSF 6 Reds World Cup.

KARACHI: Pakistani snooker player Babar Masih Friday outclassed his peer from India, Ishpreet Singh Chadha, starting his campaign in the International Billards Snooker Federation 6 Reds World Cup.

Not only Masih, but his teammate Haris Tahir also emerged triumphant in his opening game of the tournament in Doha.

Being in full form, Babar didn’t let his opponent win even a single frame, completing the group D’s match with a score of 5-0. This made the Indian cueist look nervous and miss the crucial colour balls that cost him the match.

In the first frame, Chadha was just a blackball away from the win if he hadn’t missed pocketing it.

As the ball had wobbled in Chadha's attempt to pocket it, Masih found it just at the pocket’s brink and cueball at an ideal position, making him take the initial lead.

Chadha, being unlucky, ended up making the same mistake in the second frame when he missed pocketing an easy pink ball placed on the original position.

The sequence repeated itself to benefit Masih, who pocketed both the remaining colours, pink and black, and took the lead at a score of 2-0.

This followed with the Indian cueist giving up on resistance against Masih, making him easily win the next three frames, with an overall score of 32-27, 30-23, 55-06, 57-07, and 56-09.

Meanwhile, in a separate match in Doha, Pakistan’s Tahir downed Oman’s Husain Allawati at a score of 5-2.

Haris took the 2-0 lead after winning the first two frames at 37-9 and 45-8 but he couldn’t remain consistent with his performance in the third frame and pocketed the red ball only twice.

This provided the Omani cueist with an opportunity to win the third frame with 29-02 to decrease his deficit. Allawati managed to win the fourth frame as well, despite a good show by Haris to make it 2-all.

However, the latter eventually won the fifth frame, completing the 5-2 win in the tournament.