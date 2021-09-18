 
Saturday Sep 18 2021
Instability in Afghanistan may affect all neighbouring countries, warns PM Imran in RT interview

Saturday Sep 18, 2021

  • PM Imran Khan gives interview to Russian TV.
  • Either Afghanistan would move towards stability after wars for four decades or it would go in a wrong direction, says PM Imran.
  • Pakistan is working with the neighbours to determine what the Afghan government should do so the world could recognize it, he adds.
  • Despite being an ally of the United States (US), 480 drone strikes were carried out on Pakistan, says PM Imran.

ISLAMABAD: Stressing the need for an inclusive government in Afghanistan, Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday warned that instability in the war-torn country could affect all the neighbouring countries.

In an interview to Russia Today (RT) television, PM Imran said that inclusive government is the only way to peace and stability in Afghanistan.

Afghanistan was going through a crucial period, the prime minister said, adding that either it would move towards stability after wars for four decades or it would go in a wrong direction and resultantly chaos and huge humanitarian and refugee crises would affect all the neighbours of the country.

“We think that in the interest of Afghanistan and for long term stability an inclusive government should be formed to strengthen unity there,” he added.

Pakistan was working with the neighbours of Afghanistan to determine what the Afghan government should do so the international community could recognise it, said the prime minister.

He said the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit meeting was important as it was attended by almost all the neighbours of Afghanistan.

He said Pakistan was part of the international community and the recognition of the Taliban government in Afghanistan would be a significant step.

From the standpoint of Pakistan, he said terrorism was also feared from the soil of Afghanistan because previously three terrorist groups were using the Afghan soil for terrorism in Pakistan.

Responding to a question, the prime minister said that despite being an ally of the United States, 480 drone strikes were carried out on Pakistan.

To another query, he said that Pak-Russia ties were improving, adding that they wanted to further boost their relations with Moscow. Pakistan has also good relations with Iran and Saudi Arabia.

