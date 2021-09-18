 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday Sep 18 2021
By
Web Desk

Sindh announces public holiday on Sept 22

By
Web Desk

Saturday Sep 18, 2021

Shrine of Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai. Photo: file
Shrine of Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai. Photo: file
  • The Sindh government announces public holiday on September 22 (Wednesday) to mark the Urs of Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai.
  • All offices, educational institutions, autonomous and semi-autonomous bodies and corporations will remain closed on September 22.
  • The urs begins every year on 14th Safar (2nd month of Hijra calendar) and lasts for three days

KARACHI: The Sindh government on Wednesday announced a public holiday on September 22 (Wednesday) to mark the Urs of saint Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai.

According to a notification issued by Sindh government, all offices, educational institutions, autonomous and semi-autonomous bodies, corporations and local councils falling under the Sindh government, except essential services, will remain closed on September 22.

Related items

The urs begins every year on 14th Safar (2nd month of Hijra calendar) and lasts for three days. As per the reports, the three-day ceremony of the Urs will begin with poetry marathons, literature conferences, and other activities.

More From Pakistan:

Canadian police on the hunt for suspects involved in murder of Pakistani-origin man

Canadian police on the hunt for suspects involved in murder of Pakistani-origin man
PM Imran Khan initiates dialogue with Taliban for inclusive govt

PM Imran Khan initiates dialogue with Taliban for inclusive govt
FM Qureshi to visit UK to discuss Afghanistan, other issues

FM Qureshi to visit UK to discuss Afghanistan, other issues
New Zealand cricket team arrives at Islamabad airport, will depart at 6pm today

New Zealand cricket team arrives at Islamabad airport, will depart at 6pm today
The 'fake news' syndrome

The 'fake news' syndrome
Pakistan NSA urges for constructive engagement with Taliban in Afghanistan

Pakistan NSA urges for constructive engagement with Taliban in Afghanistan
Travelling from Pakistan to UK – what to know and expect

Travelling from Pakistan to UK – what to know and expect
Imposing a single curriculum on provinces

Imposing a single curriculum on provinces
Air ambulance for ailing Umer Sharif expected to arrive in 36 hours: Murtaza Wahab

Air ambulance for ailing Umer Sharif expected to arrive in 36 hours: Murtaza Wahab
US company believes India used its software to spy on Pakistan and China

US company believes India used its software to spy on Pakistan and China
In response to PM Imran Khan’s suggestions, Shehbaz Sharif proposes new names for ECP posts

In response to PM Imran Khan’s suggestions, Shehbaz Sharif proposes new names for ECP posts
Instability in Afghanistan may affect all neighbouring countries, warns PM Imran in RT interview

Instability in Afghanistan may affect all neighbouring countries, warns PM Imran in RT interview

Latest

view all