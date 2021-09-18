 
Saturday Sep 18 2021
Saturday Sep 18, 2021

'Sad day for international cricket': Celebrities 'disappointed' after NZ pulls back Pak tour

Pakistani celebrities and influencers are voicing their disappointment after the much-anticipated New Zealand and Pakistan met an appalling end.

The New Zealand cricket team backed out of its tour of Pakistan this Friday, quoting "some security alert" moments before the first match was scheduled to start at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Celebrities including Humayun Saeed and Faysal Quraishi expressed their concerns around New Zealand's unexpected decision, deeming the day 'sad' for international cricket.

"Pakistan is as safe as it gets for any cricketing nation that comes here.
Unfortunate to see the unilateral cancellation of the #PAKvNZ series - a sad day for international cricket," wrote singer Farhan Saeed in a heartbreaking note.

Actor Humayun Saeed took to the micro-blogging app, deeming New Zealand's 'strange' move 'senseless.'

"Strange & disturbing move by New Zealand. The entire world is aware law & order in Pakistan is under complete control; our security & intelligence agencies are outstanding at their job. Last minute cancellation without any proof makes NO sense! Disappointing for millions of fans!"

Fitoor star Faysal Qureshi went on to highlight the efforts put in my organizers in arranging a safe, secure environment for the NZ team.

"Very disappointed to hear about #NZ backing out of the game at the last minute. This is just sad and shocking after all the work that had been put in by the organisers as well as the team. Millions of cricket fans have been let down today. #PAKvNZ"

"Its sad but its ok. We’re a nation used to bouncing back. Pakistan is safe & always will be. We’ll still open heartedly welcome New Zealand or any other nation that thinks otherwise bcz thats who we are.
p.s. beware of a cornered Pakistan, world. See u at t20 world cup! #PAKvNZ," wrote singer Asim Azhar.

Former cricketer Wasim Akram slammed NZ for 'abandoning' the Pakistani cricket team at the last moment.

"Extremely disappointed in NZ choice to abandon the #PAKvNZ tour. Pakistan has proven that our security measures for international games is of the highest order, making Pakistan one of the safest places in the world to play cricket today. I feel we are not hearing the whole story."


