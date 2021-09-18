Shahid Afridi reminds England of Pakistan's 'support' as ECB to decide on tour

Former Pakistani cricket team captain Shahid Afridi. — AFP/File

Shahid Afridi says "It is time for @ecb_cricket to show their appreciation of @therealpcb".

The tweet comes after the ECB said it will decide on its tour to Pakistan within the next 24-48 hours.

Former captain assures international players that Pakistan remains a safe place to tour.

Former Pakistani cricket team captain Shahid Afridi on Saturday said it is time for England Cricket Board (ECB) to appreciate Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Afridi wrote on Twitter: "It is time for @ecb_cricket to show their appreciation of @therealpcb through actions and not words."

The tweet comes after the ECB said it will decide on its tour to Pakistan within the next 24-48 hours after New Zealand cancelled their tour citing a "security alert".

Afridi assured international cricketers: "Despite the mind-boggling @blackcaps decision, Pakistan remains a safe place to tour."

Highlighting the Pakistan-England series in 2020 — when Pakistan went to England despite COVID-19 — the former cricketer said: "ECB should not forget our support for them last year in a very tough COVID-19 situation."

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakis­tan played a three-match Twenty20 International at Old Trafford in September and concluded their tour of England on a high note when they edged England by five runs to share honours.



It was, however, Pakistan’s only win on the tour after they got beaten 1-0 in the three-Test series.