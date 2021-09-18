Hira Mani's father passes away

Hira Mani's father, Syeda Farrukh Jamal, has passed away.

The news was shared by the actress's husband Salman Sheikh aka. Mani on his social media this Saturday.

"It's with great and profound sadness that we inform you of the passing of Hira's father Syed Farukkh Jamal.

Namaz e Janazah will be held today after Maghreb namaz at Taimuriah Masjid Hydri, North Nazimabad. Hira and Mani," wrote Mani in his announcement.

Although the cause of the death has not been disclosed, friends and family are asked to join for the final rites of the deceased.



