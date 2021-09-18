 
Saturday Sep 18 2021
Netizen compares Meesha Shafi with Keanu Reeves, she is 'not mad'

Saturday Sep 18, 2021

Netizen compares Meesha Shafi with Keanu Reeves, she is 'not mad'

Meesha Shafi is clapping back at a troll who just compared her new look to Hollywood superstar Keanu Reeves.

The Jugni singer turned to her Instagram on Friday and debuted short hair with fringes.

"Guys.. I chopped off my hair And the Afghan genes are not holding back," captioned the singer alongside her post.

Within hours of Meesha's Instagram update, a female fan commented: "Giving Keanu Reeve vibes."

Responding to the comment, Meesha, who seems to be a Keanu Reeve's fan herself, wrote: "not mad at this."

Take a look:

