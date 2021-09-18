Netizen compares Meesha Shafi with Keanu Reeves, she is 'not mad'

Meesha Shafi is clapping back at a troll who just compared her new look to Hollywood superstar Keanu Reeves.

The Jugni singer turned to her Instagram on Friday and debuted short hair with fringes.

"Guys.. I chopped off my hair And the Afghan genes are not holding back," captioned the singer alongside her post.

Within hours of Meesha's Instagram update, a female fan commented: "Giving Keanu Reeve vibes."



Responding to the comment, Meesha, who seems to be a Keanu Reeve's fan herself, wrote: "not mad at this."

Take a look:



