Meghan's father Thomas Markle claims he was being used against his daughter and Prince Harry

Omid Scobie, the co-author of "Finding Freedom" on Saturday shared a video of Meghan's father Thomas Markle that he said has now been deleted by Australia's Channel 7.

The journalist wrote that Markle was interviewed on September 15 where he accused Coleman Rayner boss Jeff Rayner and former American Media Inc. exec Dylan Howard of using him to sabotage the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan.

Omid Scobie said the lawyers for Howard deny the claim and threatened legal action against Thomas Markle.



Meghan Markl and Prince Harry moved to the US after stepping down as senior members of the British royal family.

Thomas Markle has criticised his daughter in multiple interviews since Meghan's marriage to Harry but the Duchess chose not to react.