 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday Sep 19 2021
By
Web Desk

Worrying signs for Punjab as province reports 34 dengue cases in a day

By
Web Desk

Sunday Sep 19, 2021

Lahore reported 29 dengue cases in last 24 hours.
Lahore reported 29 dengue cases in last 24 hours. 
  • Punjab reports 34 new dengue cases in the last 24 hours.
  • Twenty-nine of the 34 dengue cases emerge in Lahore. 
  • Two cases of dengue virus were reported in Rawalpindi and one each in Pakpattan, Jhang and Gujrat.

LAHORE: A recent spike in the number of dengue virus infections in Punjab has started ringing alarm bells among health professionals, as the province reported 34 new dengue cases in the last 24 hours. 

Lahore was the most affected city from the dengue virus where 29 cases emerged in the last 24 hours, as per data from the Punjab health department. 

Related items

Meanwhile, two cases of the virus were reported in Rawalpindi and one each in Pakpattan, Jhang and Gujrat.

Health officials said that they are facing difficulties in controlling dengue mainly due to the abundance of mosquitoes and the presence of stagnant water at various areas across the province, that serves as a breeding ground for the insects. 

Health secretary issues warning

Earlier on August 8, the Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department of Punjab Sarah Aslam had issued a notification, directing the department to intensify dengue prevention across Punjab as two cases were detected in the provincial capital.

Per the notification, two confirmed cases of dengue were then reported in Lahore.

"During this year, a total of 70 confirmed dengue cases were reported from all over the province, of which 33 patients have been reported from Lahore," the notification had stated.

More From Pakistan:

Pakistan dispatches 278 tonnes of edibles to Afghanistan via Torkham as humanitarian aid

Pakistan dispatches 278 tonnes of edibles to Afghanistan via Torkham as humanitarian aid
For Quaid's dream to come true, all provinces must be accorded equal respect: Shahbaz

For Quaid's dream to come true, all provinces must be accorded equal respect: Shahbaz
2023 elections will not be held without electoral reforms: Fawad Chaudhry

2023 elections will not be held without electoral reforms: Fawad Chaudhry
Unidentified men gun down Kohat police officer

Unidentified men gun down Kohat police officer
PCB to take tough stance against New Zealand in ICC meeting: sources

PCB to take tough stance against New Zealand in ICC meeting: sources
PTI's Shehryar Afridi stopped at New York airport for second screening

PTI's Shehryar Afridi stopped at New York airport for second screening
Cargo ship carrying 40 buses for Karachi BRT project arrive in Pakistan

Cargo ship carrying 40 buses for Karachi BRT project arrive in Pakistan
Pakistan reports COVID positivity ratio below 5% for second consecutive day

Pakistan reports COVID positivity ratio below 5% for second consecutive day
Argentina intends to buy 12 JF-17 Thunder jets from Pakistan

Argentina intends to buy 12 JF-17 Thunder jets from Pakistan
KE will not collect KMC taxes at any cost, says Sindh governor

KE will not collect KMC taxes at any cost, says Sindh governor
Joe Biden facing 'unfair' criticism for US pull out: PM Imran Khan

Joe Biden facing 'unfair' criticism for US pull out: PM Imran Khan
Hot, dry weather likely in most parts of Pakistan on Sunday: PMD

Hot, dry weather likely in most parts of Pakistan on Sunday: PMD

Latest

view all