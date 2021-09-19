Worrying signs for Punjab as province reports 34 dengue cases in a day

Lahore reported 29 dengue cases in last 24 hours.

LAHORE: A recent spike in the number of dengue virus infections in Punjab has started ringing alarm bells among health professionals, as the province reported 34 new dengue cases in the last 24 hours.

Lahore was the most affected city from the dengue virus where 29 cases emerged in the last 24 hours, as per data from the Punjab health department.

Meanwhile, two cases of the virus were reported in Rawalpindi and one each in Pakpattan, Jhang and Gujrat.

Health officials said that they are facing difficulties in controlling dengue mainly due to the abundance of mosquitoes and the presence of stagnant water at various areas across the province, that serves as a breeding ground for the insects.

Health secretary issues warning