Feroze Khan thanks fans as ‘Khuda Aur Muhabbat’ trends at No. 1 in India on YouTube

Feroze Khan thanks fans as ‘Khuda Aur Muhabbat’ trending at No. 1 in India on YouTube

Feroze Khan thanked his millions of fans across the world for their love after the latest episode of his drama serial Khuda Aur Muhabbat became the top trend on YouTube in India.

The Khaani actor took to Twitter and shared a tweet of his fan, showcasing the 33rd episode of the drama at No. 1 on YouTube trending in India.

Feroze tweeted, “The fans all across the world. Thank you!” followed by a heart, flower and folded hands emoticons.

The latest episode of Geo Entertainment’s drama serial Khuda Aur Muhabbat, also featuring Iqra Aziz in a lead role, has crossed 14 million views within 48 hours of its premiere on YouTube.

Feroze Khan and Iqra Aziz have won the hearts of the fans across the world with their stellar performance in Khuda Aur Muhabbat season 3.

It has also broken all YouTube records in the history Pakistani dramas.



