Showbiz
Sunday Sep 19 2021
EBEleen Bukhari

Mathira asks fans to not get 'jealous': 'I'm all natural'

EBEleen Bukhari

Sunday Sep 19, 2021

Mathira asks fans to not get 'jealous': 'I'm all natural'

Television sensation Mathira is clapping back at trolls, asking them not to get jealous.

In a viral clip that is making rounds on the internet, Mathira is spotted addressing rumors for all those who call her 'plastic.'

"I have to say something that a lot of people say that I have done some sort of things," Mathira began.

The star went on to reveal that a lot of people say that she has undergone plastic surgeries, implants. Her message to all these people is: 'Don't be jealous, I'm all-natural."

Mathira then signed off from the clip before sending flying kisses to her followers.

Take a look:



