Mathira asks fans to not get 'jealous': 'I'm all natural'

Sunday Sep 19, 2021
Television sensation Mathira is clapping back at trolls, asking them not to get jealous.
In a viral clip that is making rounds on the internet, Mathira is spotted addressing rumors for all those who call her 'plastic.'
"I have to say something that a lot of people say that I have done some sort of things," Mathira began.
The star went on to reveal that a lot of people say that she has undergone plastic surgeries, implants. Her message to all these people is: 'Don't be jealous, I'm all-natural."
Mathira then signed off from the clip before sending flying kisses to her followers.
Take a look: