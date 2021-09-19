Mathira asks fans to not get 'jealous': 'I'm all natural'

Television sensation Mathira is clapping back at trolls, asking them not to get jealous.

In a viral clip that is making rounds on the internet, Mathira is spotted addressing rumors for all those who call her 'plastic.'

"I have to say something that a lot of people say that I have done some sort of things," Mathira began.

The star went on to reveal that a lot of people say that she has undergone plastic surgeries, implants. Her message to all these people is: 'Don't be jealous, I'm all-natural."

Mathira then signed off from the clip before sending flying kisses to her followers.

Take a look:







