Sunday Sep 19 2021
Deepika Padukone interrupts Ranveer Singh's chat session: 'When are you coming home?'

Sunday Sep 19, 2021

Bollywood couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are making fans gush over their one-of-a-kind equation. 

On Saturday, Ranveer turned to his Instagram Stories and invited fans for a series of Questions and Answers session.

While fans asked the actor his favourite song, all time favourite movie, Deepika Padukone also chimed in with an important question.

"When are you coming home?" asked Deepika to which Ranveer replied, "Khana garam karlo baby main abhi bas pohanch hi raha hun (Please get the food ready baby, I'm on my way home)."

Take a look:

Deepika Padukone interrupts Ranveer Singhs chat session: When are you coming home?


