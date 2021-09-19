Dwayne Johnson daughter reacts hilariously to ‘Black Adam’ sneak peek

Dwayne Johnson’s daughter Tia recently shocked fans with her hilarious reaction to Black Adam and even left the internet in fits, in the wake of her reaction.

The actor showed off the incredible moment with a video of him and his daughter sitting atop a couch, glued to the TV, as it ran the opening credits of Black Adam.

Johnson also kept swapping between a look into his daughter’s iron-clad focus and the credits themselves the entire time.

Shortly before ending it all, however, he asked his daughter about her thoughts and happily admitted, “Cool? I’ll take cool.”

He even captioned the entire video with a note that read, “I’ll take “cool” Breakfast with Black Adam”.

“She’s become quite obsessed with the Man in Black and unlike Maui from Moana, Tia actually believes Black Adam & Daddy are one in the same”.

