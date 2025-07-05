Johnny Depp makes most painful revelation

Johnny Depp makes shocking revelation about abusive mother

Johnny Depp has made some painful revelations in latest interview.

Speaking with The Telegraph, the Pirates of the Caribbean star talked about his abusive childhood.

Depp revealed his mom, Betty Sue Palmer, who passed away at the age of 81, was an abusive mother.

He said, “She beat me with a f****** stick, a f***** shoe, an ashtray, a phone, it didn't matter, man. But I thank her for that.”

Johnny Depp went on to admit that his mother, whom he described as “violent and unpredictable” actually taught him how to raise kids.

“She taught me how not to raise kids. Just do the exact opposite of what she did,” Depp said.

It is worth mentioning that the Waiting for the Barbarians star was himself accused of being abusive by ex-wife actress Amber Heard, who wrote an opinion article for Washington Post alleging that he domestically abused her.

Depp and Heard, famous for the role of Princess Mera in the DC Extended Universe films, married in 2015 and finalized their divorce in 2017.