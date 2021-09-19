Ali Zafar performs Khattak with Gul Panra in new Pashto song: Watch Teaser

Ali Zafar has dropped the first teaser of his electrifying Pashto song featuring none other than Gul Panra.

Only a few hours after announcing bombshell news of his new cultural track in Pashto, the Rockstar hitmaker asked fans to guess the name of his co-singer, keeping her identity under wraps.

Now in a recent Instagram post, Ali Zafar has officially unveiled the face of much-adored Pashto songstress Gul Panra with an energetic song teaser.

"Yo Lo! TEASER ka maza lo!" Zafar captioned alongside the post.

"You guessed the co-singer right but you didn’t know there were two :)

Now guess the song ?" he sparked frenzy with another question.

The singer added that the song will be "releasing this Pashtun Culture Day," which falls on September 22.

