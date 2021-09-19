 
Sunday Sep 19 2021
Web Desk

Shahbaz Sharif's watch was gifted by his late father, spokesperson responds to Shibli Faraz

Web Desk

Sunday Sep 19, 2021

Shahbaz Sharifs spokesman Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan (L) and Minister for Science and Technology Shibli Faraz (R). Photos: Radio Pakistan/ Press Information Department.
Shahbaz Sharif's spokesman Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan (L) and Minister for Science and Technology Shibli Faraz (R). Photos: Radio Pakistan/ Press Information Department.

  • Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan says late Mian Muhammad Sharif bought the watch in 1970s from Germany.
  • Says the worth of the watch at that time was Rs2,000.
  • "Shahbaz Sharif has been wearing the wristwatch for last 50 years out of respect, attachment for his father," he says.

PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif's spokesperson Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan on Sunday said that Minister for Science and Technology Shibli Faraz's comments regarding Shahbaz's expensive watch are "ridiculous."

A day ago, Shibli had hit out at Shahbaz and said that while the Opposition leader always laments about inflation in the country, he himself wears a wristwatch worth Rs10.5 million.

Responding to Faraz's comments, the spokesperson said that the watch that Shahbaz Sharif wears was gifted to him by his late father, Mian Muhammad Sharif.

"The wristwatch was bought by late Mian Muhammad Sharif in the 1970s during a trip to Germany," the spokesperson said, adding that at the time, the worth of the watch was just Rs2,000.

"There is a limit to telling lies," said the spokesperson. "Shahbaz Sharif has been wearing the wristwatch for the last 50 years out of respect and attachment for his late father".

"Being the son of [famous Urdu poet Ahmed Faraz] it's not suitable for you to resort to slander," Khan said to Shibli. "In terms of performance, you should acknowledge that you have no comparison with Shahbaz Sharif."

He said that the public will hold Faraz accountable for his performance, adding that the recently-held cantonment elections were a reflection of that.

"On the basis of what performance would PTI candidates ask the masses to vote for them?" the spokesperson questioned. 

