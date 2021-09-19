Karachi likely to experience light to moderate rains on Sept 23 and 24: PMD

File Photo of motorcyclists on a rainy street.

KARACHI: Karachi is likely to receive rain from September 23 to 24, the Meteorological Department said Sunday.

A circulation has formed near Central India while a low air pressure has built up over the Bay of Bengal. Therefore, there are chances of light to moderate rains in Karachi under the monsoon system, the Meteorological Department has predicted.

On the evening of September 20, monsoon winds may enter the upper parts of the country and will likely cause rains by September 25.

Per the Meteorological Department, aside from Karachi, thundershowers are also likely to be experienced in Kashmir, Islamabad, and Rawalpindi from September 23 to 24, while Shangla, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Gakgat-Baltistan, Chitral, Peshawar are also likely to receive showers.



