Monday Sep 20 2021
Prince Andrew may finally step out in public to see Beatrice amid sexual assault case

Monday Sep 20, 2021

Prince Andrew would want to visit his daughter, even though she has her husband by her side
Prince Andrew may finally be gearing up to get out of hiding for the sake of his daughter Princess Beatrice, who is currently expecting her first child. 

As per a report by The Sun, the Duke of York will emerge from his hole and rush towards his pregnant daughter amidst the sexual assault lawsuit against him.

Andrew is currently staying at Queen Elizabeth II’s Scottish estate, Balmoral, to escape being served legal papers in the sexual assault case.

A grapevine revealed to the outlet that Prince Andrew would want to visit his daughter, even though she has her husband Prince Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi by his side.

“Prince Andrew obviously hasn’t wanted to leave Balmoral when lawyers are still trying to serve the lawsuit papers but his daughter comes first and he will want to be there for her,” shared the source.

“He could end up staying on the estate and waiting for Beatrice to come to him once she’s given birth. But I’m sure he will want to go to her,” they added. 

Queen firmly against Charles' plan to turn Buckingham Palace into museum

Jennifer Aniston looks back at her rebellious teenage phase: ‘I was so young and dumb’

Meghan and Harry, 'The Crown' roasted during Emmys opening monologue

Kate Winslet delivers impassioned speech after winning coveted Emmy honour

From Jason Sudeikis to Olivia Colman: Key winners at the 2021 Emmy Awards

‘The Crown’: Tobias Menzies bags Emmy for his role as Prince Philip

Josh O’Connor wins best drama actor Emmy for Prince Charles role in ‘The Crown’

Kate Middleton, Prince William likely to launch a 'strike back' after Meghan and Harry's achievement

Bella Hadid shares sweet birthday tribute to Gigi and Zayn Malik's little angel Khai

Emmys open with a musical number led by Rita Wilson, LL Cool J and Lil Dicky

Gigi Hadid's mom Yolanda gives fans first glimpse of her granddaughter Khai Malik

Television's A-list returns to the Emmys red carpet in high style

