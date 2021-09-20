 
Sindh urges Center to allow entry of air ambulance for Umar Sharif

Veteran comedian and actor Umer Sharif is currently under treatment in a private hospital in Karachi. — Twitter/File
  • Province urges federal govt to resolve all issues related to air ambulance as soon as possible.
  • Sources reveal that CAA did not receive any request regarding the entrance of an air ambulance. 
  • Sindh government also urges Centre to release $169,800 on account of expenses of air ambulance for Umer Sharif.

KARACHI: The Sindh government has requested the federal government to allow the air ambulance booked for celebrated veteran comedian and actor Umer Sharif to enter the premises of Pakistan.

In a letter written to the Ministry of Finance on Monday, the Sindh Health Department said that Sindh will bear all the expenses for the air ambulance.

However, matters related to airspace and aviation come under the federal government, the letter read.

According to the letter, the health department has urged the federal government to resolve all issues related to air ambulance as soon as possible. Meanwhile, sources said that the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) did not receive any request regarding the entrance of an air ambulance in Pakistan.

In another letter written to the Finance Division, the Sindh government has requested the release of the Foreign Exchange Budget 2021-22.

According to the letter, the province has requested “release of amount $169,800 (equivalent to Rs28,498 million) under current expenditures 'Invisible' for payment to On Call International LLC, II Manor Parkway Salem NH 0309, on account of expenses of air ambulance for Umer Sharif, a legendary artist during the current financial year 2021-22.”

'Father is in good health'

The actor's son, Jawad Umer, on Monday, said his father "is in good health."

Shedding light on the arrival of the air ambulance, he said that it will take three to four days for an air ambulance to arrive. 

"A team of doctors is ready in the United States," he said.

Jawad appealed to the nation to pray for the veteran actor's health.

