Kareena Kapoor looks stunning in birthday photo with Saif Ali Khan

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor looked breathtakingly beautiful in her latest photo with husband Saif Ali Khan as she began her 41st birthday celebrations.



Kareena is celebrating her birthday with Saif Ali Khan and sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir in Maldives.

The Good Newwz actor turned to Instagram and delighted her fans with a stunning loved-up photo with Saif from the island.

Sharing the PDA-filled photo with the hubby, Kareena wrote “21-09-2021” followed by a heart emoticon in her Insta Story.

Fans and fellow B-town stars showered love on Kareena and Saif after she posted their dazzling picture.

Kareena, who is an avid social media user with 7.8 million followers on Instagram, also recently celebrated 51st birthday of Saif Ali Khan in Maldives.

On the work front, Kareena will next be seen in film Laal Singh Chaddha along with superstar Aamir Khan.