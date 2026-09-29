WATCH: Atif Aslam hilariously plays stranger to his own name after famous Uber Arena show

Atif Aslam posing with the bear trophy he received after performing at Berlin's Uber Arena. — Instagram@atifaslam

Pakistani singer Atif Aslam shared a light-hearted video after performing at Berlin’s Uber Arena, enjoying the novelty of joining the venue’s long list of star performers.

He jokingly pretended that he had no idea who ‘Atif Aslam’ was.

The recent Instagram video showed the singer looking around the arena and pointed out that several major international artists had performed at the venue, including Usher, Katy Perry, Rihanna and Michael Bublé.

“Oh man, all these amazing artists have performed here at the Uber Arena,” Atif said, before turning his attention to the bears that appeared to have been given to performers at the venue.

“Everyone is holding a bear in their hands. I think the Uber Arena team gave it to all of them,” he said.

Atif then showed a bear he was holding, joking that it looked quite similar.

He soon pretended to notice that a name was written on the bear and began playing along with the joke.

“And I don't know who they gave this one to... I don't know what this person's name is,” he said, before reading the name, "Atif Aslam" written below.

He said that he doesn't know who this guy was and turned to his followers and asked them to identify the person.

"If you happen to know, do tell me," he added jokingly.

The Pakistani star also features on the wall, along with photos of all international stars that have performed at the Uber Arena.

It may be noted that Germany's famous venue for concerts has a tradition of gifting bear trophies as a keepsake to the artists who perform there.