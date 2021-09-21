Tom Latham praises Pakistani authorities for taking care of NZ squad

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam and Tom Latham hold up the trophy for the Pakistan-New Zealand series. Photo: File

Latham says Pakistan series getting cancelled was "naturally disappointing".

Pakistani authorities kept us comfortable after the series got cancelled, he says.

For New Zealand Players Association and others, safety of cricketers is paramount, adds Latham.

New Zealand skipper Tom Latham lavished praise on Pakistani authorities and security forces for taking care of the visiting squad, saying that the series ended on an abrupt and disappointing end.



In an interview after the Kiwis cancelled the Pakistan tour last week, the New Zealand captain said the abrupt end to the tour was "naturally disappointing", noting that Pakistan cricket fans were left disappointed after waiting for international cricket to resume in the country after a long time.



Latham said he and the rest of the squad were excited to be part of the team that was touring Pakistan after 18 years. He recalled how excited and passionate Pakistan skipper Babar Azam was a day before the series was abandoned.

"He was very happy that international cricket was resuming in Pakistan, and for us [New Zealand squad] to be there too," he said.

Latham said that after the series was called off, the Pakistani authorities were quite cordial with the team, adding that they kept them comfortable for the next 24 hours.

"We all spent time there [Pakistan] which was very good for us," he said. "The last 24 hours there were quite tense but now we are in high spirits and waiting to go home," he said.

The Black Caps' skipper said everyone was astonished last week on Friday when the match was delayed at first. He said for the New Zealand Cricket Association and others, players' safety was paramount.

England cancel Pakistan tour after New Zealand pull out

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) decided Monday to cancel its tour to Pakistan days after New Zealand had pulled its team out at the last minute ahead of its series due to "security" concerns.

Expressing regret, the ECB had said, "we understand that this decision will be a significant disappointment to the PCB", who have worked tirelessly to host the return of international cricket in their country.

The ECB, however, had said the "mental and physical well-being" of its players and support staff remains their highest priority, and this was even more critical given the times "we are currently living in".

England's men and women teams were due to play two Twenty20s in Rawalpindi on October 13 and 14. The women's team are also due to play three ODIs in Pakistan on October 17, 19, and 21.

The ECB had said it had a "longstanding commitment" to tour Pakistan as part of the Men's Future Tours Programme in 2022, as it had agreed to play two additional T20 World Cup warm-up games in October, adding a short women's tour with double headers alongside the men's games.