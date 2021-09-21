PM Imran to meet Pakistan's T20 World Cup squad to boost players’ morale

Prime Minister Imran Khan.Photo: file

ISLAMABAD: In a bid to boost the morale of the cricketers after England and New Zealand called off their Pakistan tours, Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is also the patron-in-chief of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), will meet the national T20 World Cup squad in coming days, sources said Tuesday.

Sources privacy to the matter said that arrangements were being finalised for the meeting between the premier and Pakistan’s T20 squad. The date and time of the meeting will be finalised soon, the sources said, adding that there is a strong possibility that this meeting will take place during the National T20 Cup.

During the meeting, Imran Khan, the 1992 World Cup-winning captain, will share his experiences and give tips to the players.

It is pertinent to mention here that the first phase of the National T20 Cup will begin from September 23 in Rawalpindi.

Pakistan mulling legal action against England, NZC

Earlier today, Information Minister Fawad Chauhdry said that Pakistan will consult legal experts to take action against the England and New Zealand cricket boards after they cancelled tours citing “security” issues which cost the Pakistan Television (PTV) millions of rupees.

In a tweet, he said that consultations would be held with lawyers for taking legal action against the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and the New Zealand Cricket (NZC).

The minister said that an international lobby was working against Pakistan. He said those who want to force Pakistan to surrender before them never succeed and they should end their misconception as early as possible.