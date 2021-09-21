 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Sep 21 2021
By
Amina Amir

NCOC announces easing COVID-19 curbs in Punjab, KP districts from September 23

By
Amina Amir

Tuesday Sep 21, 2021

Federal Minister Asad Umar during a press conference. Photo: Geo News screengrab
Federal Minister Asad Umar during a press conference. Photo: Geo News screengrab

  • Curbs loosened in Lahore, Faislabad, Multan, Gujrat, Sargodha and Bannu districts.
  • General restrictions to remain in place till September 30 across the country.
  • All the services and activities allowed to operate will be subjected to compulsory mask-wearing.

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has decided to lift additional restrictions in five districts of Punjab and one of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after September 22.

The decision was made at the NCOC meeting headed by the Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Asad Umar, over the observance of a decline in the transmission of the disease in districts where the prevalence of disease was high.

Per the decision, curbs have been loosened in Lahore, Faislabad, Multan, Gujrat, Sargodha, and Bannu districts. However, the general coronavirus-related restrictions will remain imposed across the country till September 30. Meanwhile, a review of the decision will be carried out on September 28.

Last week, the NCOC chairman had announced that strict restrictions from 24 districts throughout the country were being lifted except for the aforementioned six districts.

Related items

The general restrictions that are to remain in place in the country are as follows:

  • All the trade and business activities will be allowed to function till 10pm and remain suspended once a week.
  • Essential services, such as pharmacies, medical stores, other medical facilities, hearing and optical aid centres, and vaccination centres; petrol pumps, tandoors, and milk shops are exempt from the restricted timings and will function 24-hours a day for the entire week, a notification said.

Dinning

Indoor and outdoor dining will be allowed till 11:59 pm, while indoor dining is limited to only 50% occupancy of only vaccinated individuals.

Weddings and events

Under the general restrictions which will remain in place, indoor weddings will be allowed with a maximum of 200 vaccinated guests, while outdoor weddings will be allowed with a maximum limit of 400 vaccinated guests. Same are the conditions for any other indoor and outdoor gatherings or events, respectively.

Transport and offices 

All the public transport will be allowed to function with an occupancy level of 50%, while the railways shall continue to operate with a maximum occupancy of 70%. There will be a complete ban on snacks serving to the passengers in all public transport services including domestic air travel.

For offices and establishments, 100% attendance will be allowed during normal working hours.

Tourism

The federating units will ensure the policy of controlled tourism for only vaccinated people.

Other activities

Shrines will be allowed to reopen at the discretion of federating units or local administrations; gyms will remain open for vaccinated individuals only; amusement and recreation activities will be allowed with 50% occupancy while cinemas and sports activities will remain closed.

All the services and activities allowed to operate will be subjected to compulsory mask-wearing.

It was stated at the meeting that the NCOC is closely monitoring the situation of disease transmission and the healthcare system therefore decisions will be taken in accordance with the requirement in case there is a need to control the spread of the virus.

The citizens have been advised to get inoculated with the Sinopharm vaccine at the earliest, keeping in view the availability of the said vaccine in abundant amounts.

The meeting observed that the rate of coronavirus positivity in Karachi and Lahore dropped down to 7% in the last 24 hours.

Pakistan reports less than 2,000 daily COVID-19 cases for first time in two months

Pakistan on Tuesday reported 1,897 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the lowest number of single-day infections in the last two months.

The country last reported a similar daily case count at 1,841 cases on July 24.

Pakistan’s COVID-19 positivity rate also dropped to the lowest figure, 4.10%, since July 11 as the virus cases continue to decline in the country.

According to the NCOC, Pakistan’s total number of cases after the latest additions climbed to 1,227,905 while 81 deaths in the last 24 hours took the death toll to 27,327 in the country. Most deaths occurred in Punjab followed by Sindh.

The NCOC said Pakistan conducted 46,231 tests of the infection in the last 24 hours. At least 2,618 people, meanwhile, recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the tally of recoveries to 1,137,656.

The number of active cases stands at 62,922. The active cases have fallen consistently over the last week. Among the active cases, 4,846 patients are under critical care.

More From Pakistan:

Pakistan safe for all sorts of international sports: COAS Gen Bajwa

Pakistan safe for all sorts of international sports: COAS Gen Bajwa
'Absolutely not' comes at a price: Fawad on England, New Zealand pullout

'Absolutely not' comes at a price: Fawad on England, New Zealand pullout
No case can be reviewed for a second time under Pakistani law: Supreme Court

No case can be reviewed for a second time under Pakistani law: Supreme Court
NAB orders immediate sale of Nawaz Sharif's properties

NAB orders immediate sale of Nawaz Sharif's properties
VIDEO: Two groups of people brawl in Karachi's Nazimabad

VIDEO: Two groups of people brawl in Karachi's Nazimabad
PM Imran to meet Pakistan's T20 World Cup squad tomorrow to boost players’ morale

PM Imran to meet Pakistan's T20 World Cup squad tomorrow to boost players’ morale
Prime Minister Imran Khan accepts Tabish Gauhar's resignation

Prime Minister Imran Khan accepts Tabish Gauhar's resignation
Tucked away on the foothills of mountains, Punjab's Namal University is a sight to see on Instagram

Tucked away on the foothills of mountains, Punjab's Namal University is a sight to see on Instagram
Noor Mukadam murder case: IHC adjourns bail plea hearing of Zahir Jaffer's parents till tomorrow

Noor Mukadam murder case: IHC adjourns bail plea hearing of Zahir Jaffer's parents till tomorrow
Pakistan mulling legal action against England, New Zealand cricket boards

Pakistan mulling legal action against England, New Zealand cricket boards
Linking development studies with practice

Linking development studies with practice
PM Imran Khan wants developed countries to raise climate ambitions

PM Imran Khan wants developed countries to raise climate ambitions

Latest

view all