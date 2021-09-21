LSA 2021: Mahira Khan's throwback dance performance goes viral

Mahira Khan is undoubtedly the queen of hearts, always leaving fans smitten with her stage presence.

The diva is known for dancing like nobody is watching, taking over the stage with her undeniably captivating aura.

While Lux Style Awards 2021 are just around the corner, Mahira's Mashion has shared a number of iconic past dance performances by the diva.

In one of the videos, Mahira is spotted wearing a red flowing outfit while in another, she slips into an off-white embellished gown.

As fans are eagerly waiting for the diva to make them swoon with her striking moves once again, take a look at some of her famous performances:







