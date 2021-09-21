Girls continue to outperform boys in AKU-EB examinations 2021

Female students in an examination hall. Photo — Online

AKU-EB puts emphasis on equity in recognising the academic excellence of outstanding candidates from all provinces.

Not only from urban areas, students from rural and remote areas also bag positions with their outstanding performances.

KARACHI: The girls have retained a majority among the high achievers in the Aga Khan University Examination Board (AKU-EB) exams for Secondary School Certification (SSC) and Higher Secondary School Certifications (HSSC), 2021.

Of all the high achievers announced by the AKU-EB on Tuesday, 56 students were girls.



In appreciation of the prominent performers, the board has put emphasis on equity in recognising the academic excellence of the outstanding candidates from all provinces and announced one national-level overall position for SSC and three provincial-level overall and group-wise top positions for both SSC and HSSC.

The national level overall first position holder in SSC, Maliha Zia from Mama Parsi Girls' Secondary School, Karachi, said that she is very excited and thankful to the AKU-EB for this recognition.

“Recognitions like this make our dreams come true,” said Zia.

For HSSC, only group-wise positions for each province were announced since the compulsory exams were not held according to the directives from the government.

Apart from the well-performing students from urban areas of the country, the students from rural and remote areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Sindh also bagged positions with their outstanding performances.

The achievements showed the diversity in the student’s performances from various socio-economic backgrounds.

AKU-EB Director Dr Shehzad Jeeva said that the board applauds all schools, teachers and students for their hard work and dedication and parents for their support despite the unprecedented disruptions in the education systems brought by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This was an exceptional year and students’ scores in 2021 annual examinations depict their remarkable performance and achievement in high scoring elective subjects, including mathematics for which the examinations were conducted this year,” said Jeeva.

Aga Khan Higher Secondary School Principal Shahina Ali Raza said that the AKU-EB held various sessions for the students and teachers to train and enable them to achieve high during the challenging times of the coronavirus pandemic.