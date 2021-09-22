 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Sep 22 2021
By
Reuters

Netflix in talks to buy children’s classics author Roald Dahl's works

By
Reuters

Wednesday Sep 22, 2021

Netflix in talks to buy children’s classics author Roald Dahls works
Netflix in talks to buy children’s classics author Roald Dahl's works

Netflix is in talks to acquire the works of "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" author Roald Dahl, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The deal, which the report said could be announced in the next few days, is likely to give Netflix ownership of children's classics such as Matilda, The BFG and The Twits.

An acquisition deal is a rarity for Netflix, and this would be it's biggest such deal in the past decade, the report added.

Netflix did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Netflix already has a licensing agreement with The Roald Dahl Story Company from 2018 to create animated series based on the author's books.

Dahl's fiction has found home in Hollywood with "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" and "James and the Giant Peach" being made into movies.

More From Entertainment:

Horse show to celebrate Queen Elizabeth's 70th anniversary

Horse show to celebrate Queen Elizabeth's 70th anniversary
Angelina Jolie accuses Brad Pitt of misusing his celebrity status during court case

Angelina Jolie accuses Brad Pitt of misusing his celebrity status during court case

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry set to make their first trip together since Lilibet's birth

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry set to make their first trip together since Lilibet's birth
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle headed to New York to push for vaccine equity

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle headed to New York to push for vaccine equity

Tom Hanks announces launch of museum for films in Los Angeles

Tom Hanks announces launch of museum for films in Los Angeles

Bella Hadid sends temperatures soaring as she showcases her supermodel figure in skimpy athleisure

Bella Hadid sends temperatures soaring as she showcases her supermodel figure in skimpy athleisure
Piers Morgan to replace Daniel Craig as James Bond in next adventure?

Piers Morgan to replace Daniel Craig as James Bond in next adventure?
Brad Pitt launches new battle against Angelina Jolie, files lawsuit about French vineyard

Brad Pitt launches new battle against Angelina Jolie, files lawsuit about French vineyard
Prince Harry sheds light on grandparents Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's relationship

Prince Harry sheds light on grandparents Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's relationship
Britney Spears' surprise documentary coming to Netflix

Britney Spears' surprise documentary coming to Netflix
Katie Price’s fiance Carl Woods reveals reason behind his absence from social media

Katie Price’s fiance Carl Woods reveals reason behind his absence from social media
R. Kelly trial nears end as singer's lawyers defend against sex abuse claims

R. Kelly trial nears end as singer's lawyers defend against sex abuse claims

Latest

view all