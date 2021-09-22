Threatening email was sent to New Zealand cricket team from Mumbai: Fawad

Federal ministers Fawad Chaudhry and Sheikh Rasheed hold press conference. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry held an important press conference on New Zealand's withdrawal from the ODI series, revealing that a threatening email sent to the New Zealand squad was sent from India.



Flanked by Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed, the information minister spoke about the stringent security measures in place for the visiting New Zealand squad.

Indian journalist, a fake social media post and Martin Guptill's wife

The information minister said Pakistan was facing a hybrid and fifth generation war.

Fawad Chaudhry spoke about a fake social media post that was shared with former TTP commander Ehsanullah Ehsan's name, adding that the post warned the New Zealand team against touring Pakistan.

"The post stated that the New Zealand cricket team should not go to Pakistan as Daesh would attack it," revealed the information minister.

Chaudhry said that an article was published in The Sunday Guardian two days later, on August 21, by the paper's burea chief Abhinandan Mishra, who wrote the same thing: that the New Zealand cricket team could get attacked in Pakistan.

"The article published in The Sunday Guardian centered around Ehsanullah Ehsan's post," he said. "Indian journalist Abhinandan Mishra has close relations with former Afghan vice-president Amrullah Saleh," he added.

The information minister revealed that five days later, on August 24, a threatening email was sent to New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill's wife, formed using the name "Tehreek-e-Labbaik". In the email, Fawad Chaudhry revealed, a death threat was issued to Guptill.

"The email said that Guptill will be while on tour in Pakistan," he said. "After we investigated the email, it was found that the email was generated on August 24, 2021 at 01:05am while the email was sent from this account at 11:59am on August 25 to Guptill's wife," he disclosed.

He said the email was sent using ProtonMail, adding that those who knew about the service were aware that it is a secure email service. He said Pakistan had asked Interpol to assist it further in probing the email and the perpetrator behind it.

He said that despite "all these threats" did not cancel their tour and arrived in Pakistan.

"We deployed a security team for the New Zealand cricket squad larger than New Zealand's army itself," said Sheikh Rasheed.

Chaudhry said that a chartered flight brought the New Zealand team on September 11 while the T20 squad arrived in the country the next day, on September 12.

"A detailed program containing their protocols and security was issued by the interior ministry, which included the squad being accompanied by two helicopters," revealed the information minister.

Chaudhry said that the New Zealand cricket team, on September 13, travelled from their hotel at the Rawalpindi cricket stadium, with the Pakistani players, where they held a "full practice session".

"I would just like to remind you that both Pakistan and New Zealand's security agencies had probed and arrived at the conclusion that the threats issued on August 19, 21 and 24 were all fake," he noted.

He said the team again travelled to the same stadium on September 14 and held another training session there, with the same security protocols in place.

New Zealand decides to pull out

Chaudhry said the New Zealand Cricket (NZC) informed the PCB and Pakistani authorities on 10:30am on September 17 that the team has received information of a security threat from its government.

The information minister said that New Zealand cricket team itself was not affected much by the threat as the environment at the ground and the hotel was secure.

He said PM Imran Khan had, despite being busy with official engagements in Dushanbe, phoned New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, requesting her not to abandon the tour at the last minute.

"She, however, said they [New Zealand government] had received a 'critical threat' that their team would be attacked," said the information minister.

Second threatening email

The information minister said another email, after the tour was cancelled on September 17, was sent to the New Zealand cricket team on September 18 from an ID generated under the name, Hamza Afridi.

He said that Interpol Wellington intimated Interpol Pakistan about the threat on September 18, after it was sent.

"This email ID was sent from India," he said. "The IP address of the email generated under a certain Hamza Afridi's name was changed from India to Singapore," revealed the information minister.



"The device which was used to send the email, further investigation revealed, was operating 13 email IDs," said Chaudhry. "All IDs were made generated on the names of Indian actors and drama celebrities," he added.

Chaudhry said that the device used to send the threatening email to the New Zealand cricket team belonged to an Indian man named Om Prakash Mishra from Maharashtra.

"This is a very strong link to India," he said. "A fake ID of [email protected] was used to send a threat to the New Zealand team. This threat was sent from Maharashtra," he added.

More to come